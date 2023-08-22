ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - By now, you've likely heard about the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild Strike that has brought Hollywood to a screeching halt. SAG-AFTRA Anchorage held its own rally Tuesday.

Members of SAG-AFTRA and community members gathered at the Denali Park Strip in downtown Anchorage to have their voices heard for fair contracts, fair negotiations and protections from artificial intelligence.

"We don't want to be on strike. We want to work. But we want fair wages," Katie Wallack with SAG-AFTRA Anchorage said.

Those who attended agreed that this rally is important for more than just actors and screenwriters.

"It's that when there are workers standing up for, you know, their wages, benefits, working conditions, you have to stand with them. We're all part of the working class. You know, middle class," Alex Baker said.

"And I think in particular, our actors and performers working in an industry where the management is making billions and billions of dollars and folks aren't able to earn a living wage or have health insurance or pay for food or utilities," Matt Moser said.

"The creative arts here in Alaska, bringing jobs. We know that it brings hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars into communities, but it needs to be done fairly," State Senator Forrest Dunbar, (D) District J, said.

"Facebook or Twitter have the right to profit off of your image. That's actually what's coming. If people don't stand up for the intellectual property of the individual," Anchorage Assembly Member Christopher Constant said.

Other unions also came out to support the cause.

"We had a picket last week in support of our contract that's currently being negotiated with the company and I just remember how supported I felt when we had members of other unions come to help us and join our picket line," Christa Cady from the Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Union said.

"Same with us, you know, wages to make sure that they're making enough money to live. And also, the health insurance," Louie Afusra from UFCW Local 1496 Alaska said.

Members of SAG-AFTRA are hopeful that contract negotiations will be more successful in the future.