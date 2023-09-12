ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - This year's library card signup month, the library has something special for those who sign up. This year, they've partnered up with Zip Kombucha, where if you sign up or show your library card, you can get a discount on some kombucha and some free items. But they also want to share that there's more to it than just those items.

"We want to remind folks that eBooks and audiobooks are part of your library catalog. So if you're currently paying for an online service to provide those, you can get them through your library at no charge," Misty Nesvick with library community relations said.

There are many different ways you could use your card, and these are some of the reasons people like to use it. The library is Aubry Davis’ and her kids' number one place to go to, especially during the winter.

"I mean, it kind of gives kids a place to play together and socialize a little bit. And then we also, you know, I have two big readers, and so we read a lot," David said.

Laura Kanyer has been using her card for 15 years and uses the library to get books for her kids, but she also has another use for it.

"I'm also a preschool teacher, so I'm coming to look for some inspiration for books for planning preschool lessons," Kanyer said.

Daniel and Tara Bruanel like to rent movies at the library, one of the few places left to do so in town.

"They gave you power to go into the books of knowledge, go in, in computers, find out what's going on around the world. You have that ability," the Bruanel said.

And for Gina Valdez, she's actually looking to sign up to get her card.

"Well, I wanted to read a couple of books that I could not find at any local bookstores and didn't really want to order off of Amazon. And so I thought, Oh, yeah, the library, that's a great resource, Valdez said.

The event lasts all month, so sign up where you can.