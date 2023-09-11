ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - As National Preparedness Month continues -- some local childcare providers are getting hands-on emergency training.

There have been almost 130 mass shootings in the U.S. this year and nearly 650 last year. Alaska is preparing childcare providers on how to stay safe during an active shooter situation and other emergencies. A group of childcare providers gathered at the Anchorage Fire Department Training Center hosted by Thread Alaska.

"So many different types of natural disasters, social engagements with the community as well as family child care providers are inviting people into their homes. And there's a unfortunately, a high propensity that there could be violence," Vanessa Plourde Smith with Thread Alaska said.

Those at the training got some practical advice on what to do in an active shooter situation.

"Barricade our doors. See, we think about our hiding spots. How do we corral the kids and conceal where we're at in our program in case we can't escape," Andrew Roszak with the Institute For Childhood Preparedness said.

People also got hands-on training.

"How to barricade doors. How to make a plan to escape. How to make the kids calm," Yelenia Garcia said.

"You come here and you get more prepared around, you know, the situations that you live with," Victor Paralta said.

People who attended the training learn how to put out a fire using a fire extinguisher.

As cooking is the number one cause of fires in childcare facilities, experts stress it is important to know where your fire extinguisher is, how to use it, and make an escape plan for kids.

For more information on how to be prepared for an active shooter situation and fire safety, you can visit https://www.childhoodpreparedness.org/ -- the Institute for Childhood Preparedness website.