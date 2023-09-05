ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - You can take your shot -- and sing your favorite songs in front of company members of the hit Broadway show "Hamilton". And it's all being done for a good cause.
"Take Your Shot Karaoke" will be happening Wednesday at 11 p.m. at Mad Myrna. Singers will compete for the chance to win tickets to see "Hamilton" before the show ends.
There will also be performances by Hamilton cast members. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Alaska AIDS Assistance Association.
Visit https://MadMyrnas.com for more details.
