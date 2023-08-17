ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - As of Thursday, no arrests after two people were shot last weekend while they walking down the street.

On the evening of Sunday, August 13th, around 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Creekside Park. An adult female was shot while walking in the area. She managed to survive but did not see the shooter. Jill Balgie has lived in the area for about 20 years, and it's only gotten worse for her.

"I have children and it feels like the Muldoon area gets ignored. It seems that we're hearing about shootings and violence and domestic issues on a regular basis," Jill Balgie said.

With growing concern for her and her family, they've decided to act on a big decision.

"We are actually looking into probably moving out of the area. And because of those issues," Balgie said.

And this decision does not come easy.

"There's a lot of great neighborhoods and a lot of great people that live in the area. And it really should be paid attention to," Balgie said.

That same evening, about two and a half hours after the Creekside Park shooting, there was another that took place at the 700 block of Pine Street where a male was shot. He survived as well.

But, like the female victim, he did not see the shooter either. APD is still working on the cases and is unsure if the two shootings are related.

People we talked to in the area are not overtly concerned, with some saying it's just another day. But some did say that they hope it doesn't get worse.