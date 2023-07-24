ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - How are things going in the city? The mayor wants to hear the people's answer to that question, along with a few others.

The mayor's survey was sent out to get some input from the people of Anchorage about some of the hot topics here in town. One question on the survey asked what people thought was the most pressing issue facing the city.

"For me, homelessness," Eva Earl said.

"Just that seeing a lot of people are being homeless. It's just really sad," Apoioiu Lemaou said.

"I really think we ranked so poorly nationally for education. I think both as a municipality and as a state," Care Burpee

Burpeedid, however, has an answer for the second question, which was about what should be the priority solution to homelessness here in Anchorage.

"You know, they took the skating rink, you know, the Ben Boeke and turn that into to shelter space. But I think we need a more permanent solution," Burpee said.

One interesting question was what people enjoyed doing here in Anchorage. Earl grew up here in Anchorage.

"I'm a musician, so I'm going to school outside the state but like when I'm here, I like to play music and like, you know, hike, you know, do other Alaskan things," Earl said.

The ones we talked to thought the survey was a good idea.

"Actually it does help. Like listen to people's opinion and what they thought about it," Lemaou said.

"I think it's good. I think the more input you can get, the better because, you know, not everybody does come to the meetings," Burpee said.

"I always think it's good to get like, you know, public opinion because I think that that's the best way the lawmakers can make the, you know, most informed decisions," Earl said.

These were just a few of the questions from the survey and if you want to take it, you can visit the mayor's Facebook page and follow the link to the survey.

The survey link is pinned at the top of https://www.facebook.com/MayorDaveBronson/ as of this writing.