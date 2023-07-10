DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE (Your Alaska Link) - U.S. Representative Mike Quigley from Illinois and several of his colleagues were here in Alaska to see firsthand how climate change impacts one of our country’s largest national parks.

"This is the first generation to be severely impacted by climate change and the last generation to do something about it," Rep. Quigley, a Democrat, said.

Your Alaska Link and the representatives hopped aboard a bus and ventured about 40 miles into the breathtaking Denali National Park and Preserve.

Along the way, we saw plenty of wildlife, including members of the so-called “big five” – the animals from around the world who come to Denali to see bears, caribou, and sheep. We didn’t see any wolves or moose -- but we did catch up with a few ptarmigan along the roadside.

Along with the representatives, Your Alaska Link got an exclusive look at the site of the Pretty Rocks Landslide. It took out a portion of the road in August of 2021.

"Well, the cause of the rock slide we can’t tell you for 100 percent sure. But we do know the correlation is matches up really nicely between a warming climate, warming meaning annual temperature which is warming the ground,” Denny Capps, a park geologist, said.

The slide has limited what was a 90-mile experience all the way to Wonder Lake and the small town of Kantishna.

To regain that access – a bridge is going to be built here. Park Officials say it’s their most viable option. But with a $150 million price tag, – it’s a daunting task. Money from the infrastructure law is helping get this project started. And the hope is to have the bridge finished and open by 2026.

"We need a bridge here because we have a beautiful park we want people to come out and enjoy," Capps said.

The delegation also got to check out the permafrost at 8 Mile Lake and go on a bird watch while visiting Denali National Park.