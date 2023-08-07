ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Thai Kitchen was open for business Monday night but not for food. Monday Night Combat was the focus. Banky Kitchpanich and his brothers, who are part of the Alaska Gamers Group, have been hosting biweekly tournaments at the restaurant for about a year.

"My mom had an accident where she had to start closing the restaurant once a week. So I asked them, Hey, during our downtime, can I just use the restaurant to run some events here?" Banky Kitchpanich, the host, said

Tournaments have been running ever since. They play plenty of games like Street Fighter and Tekken, all requiring your full attention and concentration.

"The entry fee is $5 and we play four small prizes. You know, the winner will get like anywhere from 20 to 40 bucks every time. And then there's something small for a second and third place as well," Kitchpanich said.

William Lucas has been coming to the events for a while now since he saw a presentation by the Alaska Gamers Group.

"It's like, not only are you coming together and trying to play games and improve each other in those games in a competitive sense, but it honestly feels like a second family to me," William Lucas, a participant, said.

We caught Dani Robancho in the middle of a match who couldn't agree more about the camaraderie.

"We're fairly, like warm, welcoming to, like newcomers to like, we want to see them, like, succeed and eventually, like, hey, win the tournament here," Robancho said.

So if you think you have what it takes to go to the big leagues, check out Monday Night Combat every other Monday or like https://facebook.com/alaskagamers.