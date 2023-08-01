ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - August is here, meaning kids and teachers across the state will soon return to school.

And this year, there's a new resource available for our educators -- in the form of cold, hard cash.

It was announced that $2 million will be allocated by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development or DEED. This will allow teachers to receive up to $1,000 in project funds for as long as the funds last. Marisa Latico was at Lake Otis Elementary and will soon be going to Wendler Middle School this year.

"At first I was like, 'Is this some weird back to school prank?' And then I talked to a couple other teachers that like, 'No, this is real.' It was really exciting to kind of be soaking up the last moments of summer and know that we'll have that kind of support," Latico said.

And since she's transitioning schools, this is a much-needed relief.

"Not everything that I had in an elementary school setting will be able to carry over to middle school settings. So having that extra support to get things to set up the classroom will be great," Latico said.

And for Latico, as well as many other teachers, this money can go a long way.

"There's some funding in different schools and ability to help support and, you know, fill a treasure box for kiddos in the younger grades to be able to earn those rewards. But sometimes that is out of pocket for us," Latico said.

Visit https://donorchoose.org if you're a teacher who is interested in the program.