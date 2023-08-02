ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Many Alaskans love fresh eggs. So much so, they invest in backyard chickens. Raising them in bear country can be quite a challenge.

In recent years, chickens have been popular among Alaskans as a food source, for their environmental benefits, or just as a companion.

If you are looking to have a flock of your own, some chicken enthusiasts tell me: It's simple to get started.

“If you have grass and if you have sunshine, you can grow chickens because that's really the basic thing that they need,” Don Dyer, owner of Polaris Hatchery, said.

“They are super low maintenance. Once you have the set up, they kinda just take care of themselves,” Savannah Haines, a chicken owner, said.

Keeping chickens safe however, especially here in our state, can pose a challenge. One woman from the Hillside in Anchorage recently posted about a run-in with a bear on social media. The grizzly guest came by and actually killed several of her chickens.

“It's certainly a big issue. We get it with bears more than anything, but we also have some other animals getting into chicken coops, lynx and coyotes, and that sort of thing occasionally,” Dave Battle, an area biologist, said

In that case from South Anchorage, the woman said she *did* have an electric fence to keep her chickens safe.

So what else can you do to protect your brood?

“It is very common for bears to get into chickens in this area, and usually it happens to people who don't have electric fences, but there's some great stuff on our website, some guides and several videos that show how to set up because each situation is different,” Battle said.