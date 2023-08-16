ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Kids and adults learned about driving in harmony with big trucks Wednesday.
The "Share the Road" truck arrived at the Mountain View Boys and Girls Club from the lower 48.
It's been traveling across the country, teaching people about blind spots and how to stay safe on the roadways.
Each kid got to sit in the truck driver's seat and see the blind spots for themselves.
The "Share the Road" campaign is put on by the American Trucking Association.
