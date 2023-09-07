ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Residents will have a new place to reuse, recycle, re-purpose and compost -- following Friday's scheduled opening of the new Central Transfer Station.

Community members and state officials came out in full support to see and tour the new Central Transfer Station.

"80% of what's buried in the landfill comes right through here, through the tipping floor. And so really what this central transfer station was built around was the idea that since we have about less than 40 years of useful landfill life, we want to be able to provide many opportunities along the way," Kelli Toth with Solid Waste Services said.

"It allows us to sort our waste better so that less waste goes into the landfill," Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said.

The Central Transfer Station offers many unique features.

"It goes over the wall. Then a loader comes by and he's going to push it to the very end of the tipping floor. And you're going to see those cherry pickers on the end. And those guys are going to be like the big giant claw that comes down and picks up the garbage and then puts it down into the hole, which will load up those big red transfer trucks that you see on the Glenn Highway all the time," Toth said.

People who toured the new facility are excited about the grand opening.

"Super easy, and it's very spread out. So there's no congestion and to be quick to unload any equipment," David Sauro said.

"Seems like it can handle a lot of traffic, probably more than the old station," Phillip Elrod said.

"It'll be interesting to see some people with maybe small trailers trying to park," Jim Holt said.

"My kids love trash trucks a lot, so we will do anything to see a trash truck," Hannah Dieckgareff said.