ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - One particular trail didn't exist a week ago, but with a lot of hard work from the Youth Employment and Parks crews or YEP, they could bushwhack and trail this trail, making it one of a kind in the Russian Jack area. This trail, once finished, will be used year-round by mountain bikers and skiers alike. For Enzio Rangel, this is his second year with YEP.

"We have very few mountain bike trails in this area. So having one that everybody can enjoy, no matter your skill level, I'm really excited for me personally," Rangel said.

With the trail meant for beginners and intermediate users, he's looking forward to the opening of the course.

"I'm very big into mountain biking, so I'm excited to come here. Brings little siblings. Just teach them everything," Rangel said.

For Jassity Kentaro, this is her first year with YEP, and she has been enjoying the work.

"This is probably like my favorite project so far because this is a bike trail, not like a regular trail, which is much more in-depth and like we have to go much deeper than how it is right now," Kentaro said.

But there's still some work to be done.

"We have another week going on, but with the pace that we're going, we'll probably just need two more days to grub the surface. And then after that, it's just refining the roots that stick out so that when bikers come, they don't flip over," Kentaro said.

Meredith Gutierrez is the field educator and gives us an idea of what the trip will be like.

"So once this is all done, it actually won't be as wide as it looks and it will be far more narrow with gravel in to make it sustainable for bikes. And then the grass will grow in on the sides," Gutierrez said.

The trail project was made possible by some grants awarded by the Anchorage Park Foundation, Alaska Trails, the State of Alaska's Rec Trails Program and Mighty Bikes.