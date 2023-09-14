ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine booster.
This new vaccine targets the current circulating variants of COVID-19 -- mainly of the Omicron strain. Locally -- there are about 278 active reported cases.
It's important to note that vaccines are no longer provided for free by the Federal Government, but Alaska has some programs that cover all children in the state and some adults.
The new vaccine will be arriving as soon as next week. Everyone six months and older will be eligible to get one.
