KODIAK ISLAND (Your Alaska Link) - No injuries or damage were reported after a major earthquake struck near the Alaska Peninsula.
You can hear sirens sounding in this Facebook video shared from Kodiak Island.
The Alaska Earthquake Center reports a 7.2 magnitude quake struck late Saturday night, about 60 miles south of Sand Point.
It also triggered a tsunami warning for communities across the Aleutian Chain, which was later canceled.
