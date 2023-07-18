EAGLE RIVER (Your Alaska Link) - Prep work started Tuesday morning at the home of Daniel Hansen, his wife and his dog. Not a massive fan of painting, his wife recommended him the nonprofit Legacy Builders Painters Academy. So they began prep work on the house to paint it.

"Giving someone a second chance or just giving someone a step up so they can, you know, succeed in life and do great," Hansen said.

Legacy Builders Painters Academy isn't here just to paint the house. They offer at-risk youth employment opportunities, prepping them for the workforce.

"To give them the knowledge and opportunity that, you know, there's an option to this trait that they're needed in this trade. And, you know, they can accomplish a lot. You know, it's not just a job as a career," Lechaun Baker, the founder of Legacy Builders Painters Academy, said.

Sinka Atchak is one of those kids who joined when a friend gave him a flier and has enjoyed it ever since.

"I get to see other parts of town and, you know, the other neighborhoods, and it's very lively around where we work. And it's a big asset we work with painting houses," Atchak said.

He's been enjoying it so much that he's got some of his friends planning on joining him.

"I know I'm having a few of few friends and my buddies having his friends coming in and joining this week, too," Atchak said.

Sean O'Sullivan was a part of the academy, which helped him get a job. He's back today to help out future painters.

"Paintings never going to go away. It's something that you can take with you. And even if you stop painting for ten years, you can go back to it and get right back into it and start making money," O'Sullivan said.

They also had some help from the community with Behr donating paint, Home Depot lending a hand Enstar sponsoring a scholarship for one of the students. The house won't be done with painting for the next few days, but they're expecting to finish this week.

Visit https://www.legacybuilderspaintersacademy.net/ for more details.