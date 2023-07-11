ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - People have been coming in and out as they please, leaving their trash without a second thought at the Northway Mall. As you can see, plenty of trash accumulates here, from drink containers to furniture. The amount of waste being dumped here has been challenging for those cleaning. John Snelson is with the Municipality.

"I think the problem is the fact that they can't clean it up quicker than what people are actually illegally dumping it," Snelson said.

The mall has been inactive for some time with all the trash being dumped there, it doesn't look good for the city.

"The administration, the assembly, community councils. They've all done a lot. They put a lot of effort into removing the blight and making Anchorage the safe, visible community that everybody wants to live in. That's not happening with this property," Snelson said.

And they're trying to get it under control so the situation doesn't go from bad to worse.

"And that leads to further illegal type behaviors. But then there's also with the trash being dumped in the refuge. There's wild animals. There's rodents. So there are health concerns as well," Snelson said.

Fencing has gone in and clean-ups have continued. And according to John, it does seem like it's getting better.

"And it's improving as far as the trash is there. The property manager and, by extension, the developer is actually working to clean up the property," Snelson said.

If caught, fines will be issued -- starting at $100 for the first offense, $250 for the next offense, and a $500 fine for a further offense.