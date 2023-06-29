HOUSTON (Your Alaska Link) - The weekend of the fourth of July is nearly here. That means a lot of folks are no doubt stocking up on fireworks. But officials say setting them off isn't legal everywhere.

Emergency rooms across the U.S. treat about 10,000 injuries each year related to fireworks, according to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety.

In places such as Anchorage and the Mat-Su, fireworks are not allowed. They are, however, allowed in areas such as Houston, Alaska, but only on private land with the landowners' permission. If the Alaska Division of Forestry issues a burn ban, fireworks are prohibited altogether.

Gorilla Fireworks in Houston is helping people pick out the best fireworks for their celebrations.

"It's kind of an Alaska tradition. We've been around for over 30 years. It's a fun place to be. It's a whole experience that really begins your celebration and leads into enjoying your fireworks," Samantha Bouma, manager of Gorilla Fireworks, said.

They even have funny cars to take the ultimate selfie and dance gorillas in the rain. Bouma cautions people to be safe while handling fireworks.

"And most important, safety tip is always to have sober adult supervision. So having someone that's responsible, lighting the fireworks, making sure you know what the fireworks are going to do, that you've got appropriate space and taking all of the right safety measures," Bouma said.

Some people in the community are enjoying making preparations for the fourth.

"Just looking to enjoy the fourth and celebrate with a couple sparklers," Amy Barefoot said.

"Kind of a family tradition to come out buy fireworks and celebrate the fourth, Arnold Barbaza said.

Others practice their own safety rules when handling fireworks.

"We always make sure we do it in an open area and make sure that no kids do anything at the time, of course. And, you know, just keep our dogs away from," Rick Jones said.

"Making sure there's a really big open area with not a lot of trees and shrubs that could catch fire, you know, making sure that there's no kids around, making sure there's a big area, you know, separated between where the fireworks are being lit off and where kids are and just making sure they're used appropriately," Camile Rusher said.

The National Safety Council recommends using glow sticks instead of sparklers. Sparklers cause more than 25% of hospital visits. Fireworks start an average of 19,000 fires per year, the National Safety Council said.