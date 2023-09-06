ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - September is National Preparedness Month.

With the seasons changing, you can never be too prepared, especially with winter right around the corner. That's why the Office of Emergency Management wants to remind you that you should always be prepared. And one of the ways you could do that is to have a kit ready because you never know what could happen. Audrey Gray is the program's manager.

"Our suggestion from our office is to have a kit for your house, which can be a much larger kit, because it's the idea that you're going to be staying at your home where you need water and food and change of clothes, some soap, all those kinds of things to help keep yourself comfortable," Gray said.

And if you're on the move, you want to ensure you have something in the car. Audrey has a kit in her car with items such as a water bottle and food.

"I also keep a candle. I also keep a shovel and an emergency blanket in my car kit. And it's just in case I end up stranded on the side of the road. Let's say there's a big, bad, nasty storm outside, you know, kind of like last December," Gray said.

Now, how prepared are you? Charles Luna doesn't have a kit, but now considers making one of his own.

"Now that you brought it to my attention, I will. Yeah, because it is a necessity. You know who knows? Who knows what'll happen? And you could get caught with your pants down," Luna said.

Mike Logan used to live in the bush, so he's always prepared.

"I like to camp, so I've got all my camping gear. I've got a little stove and stuff like that. So I'm pretty well set up, I would say. I've also got food supplies. You know, laid by just out of habit," Logan said.

The Office of Emergency Management also recommends making a kit for your kids and pets. Visit https://muni.org/deparments/oem to find out how to prepare your own equipment.