ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Your Alaska Link chatted one-on-one with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his Tuesday visit to the Port of Alaska.

We discussed the unique transportation issues we deal with here in the Last Frontier and how federal investments could benefit us.

“This place is full of surprises and also a remarkable and seductive place. I see why it captures people and why they speak the way they do when they return home from Alaska like I will be soon,” Buttigieg said.

Before this visit, Secretary Pete Buttigieg had never been to our state – and he’s never had muktuk either. Buttigieg says when he goes home, he’ll better understand what our state has to offer and what it needs.

“So much of what we talk about in theory in terms of resilience is an everyday reality for people who live in communities from Anchorage to Kotzebue, where I was yesterday, to places I’ll visit in the Southeast (Wednesday),” Buttigieg said. “We see things happening in the climate that means, you know, a road washes out, you can’t just put it back the same way that it was and expect that it’ll do well.”

We also discussed the glacial outburst flood that caused severe devastation in the Juneau area.

“There’s no question that the exact kinds of climate changes that we were warned about 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago are happening in almost the exact way that they told us could happen,” Buttigieg said. “That’s exactly why we worked to make sure this infrastructure package includes billions of dollars of funding specifically for infrastructure resilience.”

After visiting Alaska in person, Secretary Buttigieg admitted there’s nothing like it anywhere else in our country.

“The stories I’ve heard here, the experiences I’ve had here, the people I’ve met here are going to stay with me as we’re making decisions and as I’m having conversations…whether it’s around the cabinet table or on Capitol Hill,” Buttigieg said

The Secretary will wrap up his visit to Alaska Wednesday in the panhandle.