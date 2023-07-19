One volcano remains active along Aleutian Chain

ALEUTIAN ISLANDS (Your Alaska Link) - Eruptions have prompted flight advisories to go in effect for the southern part of our state.

Tuesday was the largest of the eruptions from Volcano Mount Shishaldin, depositing a plume of ash to about 45,000 feet. Megan Peters and those at Ted Stevens International Airport, along with the FAA and the National Weather Service, have been keeping tabs on the situation.

"So we keep an eye on it. And in this instance, we were notified and we were monitoring it, but it was apparent very quickly that the ash cloud was moving south and it was not going to be impacting our facility," Peters said.

So as of right now, it's not a threat to Anchorage in its airspace, but other communities might see some ash. Chris Waythomas is with the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

"The local communities like False Pass and Cold Bay, they might receive a small amount of ash. They could get a dusting of ash from this eruption," Waythomas said.

The current eruption isn't the only one it's had. It's always had an active background.

"It's probably erupted at least 30 sometimes historically. So that's within the last 250 years or so," Waythomas said.

And it's not over just yet. This could be just the beginning.

"It's hard to say how long this will go, but based on past events, we're probably looking at weeks to two months," Waythomas said.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory continues to monitor the situation and will send out updates when needed.