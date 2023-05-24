POLARIS (Your Alaska Link) - Students and staff at a school in Anchorage put on a fun and colorful display today. It was in tribute to a beloved coach, who passed away.

On the last day of school, kids at Polaris K-12 School held a colorful memorial run for coach Damon Carey. Damon died tragically in November of 2021.

"This year, we decided to do a color run here on the school grounds for everybody to skate. And let's do something that he loved is being out there, outdoors, being among friends and just celebrating life," Shayla Marshall, PTA president, said.

Losing Coach Carey has had a lasting impact on Polaris K-12 school.

"There's a real sense of community. And to lose somebody who has been part of a community for over two decades, um, really impacted this, um, Polaris community. Both the students, teachers and the families who have attended here. So it's a way for us to, you know, celebrate one of ours who left our world way, way, way too early," Marshall said.

Today's event was also a great way to end the school year.

"Celebrate the end of the school year and time kids and just being having fun is throwing color in the air and running through it," Marshall said.

And the kids really enjoyed being sprayed with multiple colors. Coach Carey is remembered as being the kid's biggest cheerleader.

"His famous concept, saying is its a mindset its not about your ability. It's about your ability to, you know, step outside and say, you know, I can do this. I'm I'm good. I'm better. I can tackle about anything," Marshall said.

Coach Carey will always be remembered at Polaris K-12 as a coach, mentor, colleague and friend.