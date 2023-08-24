ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - There's a new scam Anchorage police are warning about today.
Well-dressed people are approaching victims, asking them to purchase jewelry so they can do things like fix their vehicles or travel home.
Unfortunately, APD says, the jewelry is fake, and the victims are out large amounts of money.
If you're approached by people using this tactic, don't engage with them.
Instead, walk away and report it to the police online at https://www.AnchoragePolice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.