ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A pungent smell is emitting from University Lake. About a week ago, the Department of Environmental Conservation was notified that a sheen of oil was visible and could also be smelt. The department believes the source could be an overflowed oil water separator, but they are still investigating.

"We recommend that you don't let your dogs swim in the lake for the time being, especially in the areas that you can see and smell fuel. We recommend not fishing in the area where you can see in small fuel if you if you do just. We recommend don't consume the fish that you catch if it has oil on it visibly or if you can smell it," Kelly Rawalt, public relations officer with the Department of Environmental Conservation, said.

Signage and caution tape line the shore to make sure that those who frequent the park are safe.

"We've deployed booms that you can see here in the background that are keeping the oil in a contained area. At this time, we're not worried about it traveling outside of that area. At this time, we don't believe there's any more fuel entering the lake," Rawalt said.

Jon Edgren comes to the lake quite a bit, walking his dog Quigley. He started to notice something since the oil spill occurred.

"I haven't seen several people that I see almost every single day that I would come ever since this happened. Ever since this became a big issue," Edgren said.

He also hopes that it gets resolved soon.

"I mean, I hope it gets resolved as soon as possible. Yeah, absolutely. That's that's that's really bad. It breaks your heart, you know, just to see something like this," Edgren said.

So in the meantime, the Department of Environmental Conservation is urging you to keep safe and that they will continue to monitor the situation.