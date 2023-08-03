ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - At Peggy's Restaurant, known for its famous pies, owner Nancy Burley is retiring after 35 years, making retirement a little bit sweeter.

"Kind of time, I guess, you know. Too much work, lots of work every day," Burley said.

Burley is looking forward to some relaxation.

"Time to enjoy it. You know, since my husband's gone, so has my kids and grandkids, great grandkids so," Burley said.

Burley will miss the diner.

"Just got lucky. You know, I hope all family, old friends, all the people I know all this year. So it’s hard to let go," Burley said.

"She's a lady with a big heart and all her customers love her. So, I mean, reading the comments on Facebook, it just warms my heart," Crystal Vicente, Burley's daughter said.

Some of the customers will miss Burley and the restaurant.

"A little heartbroken because then coming here probably over the last 25 years when I am in town and I have met a lot of people here and food has always been great and waitress have always been great," Terry Valentine said.

"Nancy's like another mother to the driver. She takes care of everybody and if they want something special, she runs to the store or buys it, cooks it for them. So she takes care of us all the time." Gerald Beard said.

"It's sad. We have our club meetings here in the winter time and we're really going to miss it," Chris Sowden said.

The family will still own the name of the restaurant. However, the land is being sold. Peggy's restaurant will close its doors for the final time on August 6.