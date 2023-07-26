The Port of Alaska in Anchorage is getting a new name!

The city's assembly just made it official.

Your Alaska Link's La'Shawn Donelson has more on this latest tribute to a former Alaskan congressman.

The Port of Alaska that’s here in Anchorage is officially being renamed the Don Young Port of Anchorage.

In last night's meeting, the assembly approved the name of the port.

"To have the place named after a a legislator from the state of Alaska who has done so much in support of making the port what it is today." Said Steve Ribuffo

The renaming process of the port would take some time.

"You know, signs around the port would have to change. There's letterhead. There's all of that that has to change. There's actually letting the rest of the port industry know that we're no longer the port of Alaska. We are now the Don Young Port of Anchorage." Said Steve Ribuffo

Don Young represented the 49th state for 49 years. The former representative passed last year. Bronson remembers his relationship with Don.

"It was very free to pass along his wisdom, which I appreciated and 40 plus years of experience that that's. You just sit there and listen and take notes."

Some people around town have mixed feelings about the renaming.

"An excellent way to honor a very stupendous gentleman." -Suellyn Novak

"History of Alaska. And people know Don Young as a representative of Alaska. So I think it's a good representation, in my opinion." -Andres Guarderas

"I didn't even know it was renamed." -Arthur Teigland

There is no set timeline of when the renaming of the port will happen. However, Bronson is hopeful for September. La’shawn Donelson Your Alaska Link.