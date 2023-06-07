ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - This year's Alaska Run for Women is just around the corner.
Participants have been stopping by the University Center Mall to collect their bibs.
The race raises money and awareness for breast cancer. The event is considered one of the largest all-women runs in the nation.
Another bib pick-up is happening Thursday at the University Center Mall from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The actual race is Saturday morning on UAA's campus near Cuddy Quad.
Visit https://www.akrfw.org/ for more details.
