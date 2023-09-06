ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Department of the Interior has canceled all remaining oil and gas leases in ANWR.
They have also proposed new protections to restrict drilling in Alaska's more than 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve.
Governor Dunleavy was unhappy about Wednesday's announcement. He released a statement saying, in part: "We will fight for Alaska’s right to develop its own resources and will be turning to the courts to correct the Biden Administration’s wrong.”
It's a stark contrast to President Biden's words following the announcement. He said, in part: "Canceling all remaining oil and gas leases issued under the previous administration -- will help preserve our Arctic lands and wildlife, while honoring the culture, history, and enduring wisdom of Alaska Natives who have lived on these lands since time immemorial."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.