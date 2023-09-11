ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - It's been a long day for Americans, mourning and remembering the lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

President Joe Biden attended a 9/11 memorial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. A whole crowd at JBER filled in with anticipation for President Biden's remarks for 9/11 ceremonies. After some time and against the mountainous Alaskan backdrop, President Biden arrived. Other dignitaries were also in attendance. Representative Mary Peltola and Governor Mike Dunleavy who also shared their remarks.

"It's appropriate that we are here today at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. Home to thousands of service men and women, and where many deployed to the Middle East and South Asia to fight the war on terror," Governor Mike Dunleavy said.

"For me, 9/11 will always be the day where there were no planes in the sky over Alaska, no planes anywhere," U.S. Representative Mary Sattler Peltola from Alaska's at-large congressional district said.

And after a short introduction, President Biden made his appearance, where he shared his remarks on 9/11.

"I join you on this solemn day to renew our sacred vow. Never forget, never forget," President Biden said.

He also shared his gratitude for the service men and women.

"You make up 1% of the population. Through the strength of many of you, you are backbone, you’re the sinew of America," President Biden said.

He concluded his speech. Sharing that 9/11 is about unity and remembrance.

"We are the United States of America, and there is nothing literally, historically, nothing has been beyond our capacity when we set our mind to it together. God bless you all. May God protect our troops. Thank you," President Biden said.

President Biden returned to Washington along with Representative Peltola.