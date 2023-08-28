ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - President Biden will be coming to Alaska next month -- on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The President plans to arrive on September 11th to participate in a memorial ceremony with members of the military and their families.
Meanwhile -- the Vice President and Second Gentleman will be in New York and the First Lady will lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Washington D.C to honor the lives lost on September 11th.
