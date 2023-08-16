ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Women across Alaska may be eligible for important health tests -- for free.
The Alaska Breast and Cervical Screening Assistance Program offers free mammograms and pap smears to women who meet the income requirements.
Since 1995, the service has done free testing for nearly 71,000 women.
The program will also help refer patients for financial support, if they need treatment.
Visit https://health.alaska.gov for more details.
