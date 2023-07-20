HUGHES (Your Alaska Link) - Visiting the local cemetery has been quite a challenge for people in a small community. But that's about to change.

In the summer, the only possible way is to get there by boat, then by scaling a 500-foot bluff. In the winter, it's completely inaccessible -- with most of the elders unable to get to the cemetery, a new road is being constructed.

"One that the community really desires. Elders really want to go and visit their loved ones at the cemetery," Danielle Tessen, communications manager for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said.

The project has been in the works since 2015, with a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this year. But this isn't just about building a road to the cemetery. The DOT is trying something a little new by training some new workers from the local area.

"This is a pilot program, something that we're trying out, as far as what does it look like when we're able to work with our local workforce? Train and have the community build the project in which they believe in?" Tessen said.

The DOT hopes to use this pilot program as a template for training on future projects for communities such as Hughes. The project will cost about $3 million of state funds and $150,000 for federal funds, with some of the $150,000 for the training. Wilmer Beetus is a project manager in Hughes and told us that the road is multipurpose.

"It is going to be used as a firebreak around our community, kind of running from the lower side of the village to the upper side around the hill," Beetus said.

He loves that the community is coming together for the project.

"Men and women are, they're the ones that building the rules. They're the ones that running the equipment from day one," Beetus said.

The road will stretch the two-mile distance to the cemetery, about 25% done, with an expected finish date of October of this year.