ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Over the weekend, Anchorage officially opened the city's first protected bike lane.
State officials and community members gathered at Pine and McCarrey Street to take a ride on the city's first protected bike lane pilot study.
The study will test out whether dedicated bike lanes improve cyclist safety.
All month long, city officials will be conducting surveys of bikers in the area on what improvements are needed and their thoughts on the protected lane. Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZH8YD9D to take part in the survey
Next summer, the city plans to expand to more streets in Anchorage.
