ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The 4th of July usually means a lot of red, white, and boom. If you're a pet owner -- that could spell serious trouble.

While many of us enjoy fireworks, others, including our four-legged friends, may not. One out of five pets gets lost after hearing the sound of fireworks, the ASPCA said.

"Make sure your dog is either inside or check your fences in the backyard, because all of the times, even though they seem secure in the back, there's either holes they dig under, they can hop over them," Joel Jorgensen with Anchorage Animal Care & Control said.

During the 4th of July, it is about ensuring your pet is safe from harm.

"Go outside with them even if you try going on walks. Sometimes they get scared and they don't pull on leashes. Now they're going to yank right out of your hands," Jorgensen said.

The key is to introduce your pet to various sounds early on.

"Get them used to loud noises over a long period of time and hopefully that would make them comfortable in the end game," Jorgensen said.

One pet expert recommend to keep your pets safe during fireworks for the 4th of July is to make sure that their pet color is up to date with the most accurate information, whether it's a microchip or a GPS device

If your pet gets lost during the 4th of July and your pet is registered at the Animal Care & Control, finding your pet will be easy.

"License your pet with Anchorage Animal Care and Control the pet, the tag that you receive as far as your license is that pet hub tag that links to that free online pet profile where you can set up all of your pet's information and make it so that if your pet gets out, it's very easy for whoever finds it to get the pet home," Chris Bailey, director of sales with Pethub, said.

Some pet owners have their own ways of keeping their pets safe.

"I obviously I just got my own pet ID tag to make sure I have that anyway, just in case, because I know sometimes things happen," Monica Tovsen said.

"Making sure there's music or some kind of distractionary free noise in the house to kind of help drowned out the fireworks," Kelly Quisenberry said.

Experts recommend that if you encounter a lost pet, call your local animal control center.