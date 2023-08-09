ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The conversation continues about body cameras and use of excessive force in Alaska.

Anchorage's assembly met inside its chambers, outside the Loussac Library, family and friends of Bishar Hassan protested to bring attention to the death of their loved one.

"My close friend, my brother. He was everything to me. Since I lost my brother, I lost everything," Ahmed Hassan, brother of Bishar Hassan, said.

Bishar Hassan, a Somalian American, died at the age of 31 on April 1st, 2019. Police reported Bishar was shot and killed by Anchorage officers after several calls came in about a man waving a gun. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun. The family filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Anchorage Police Department for wrongful death. A federal judge recently dismissed the lawsuit.

Protesters interrupted the assembly's meeting to let their voices be heard. Bishar Hassan was a refugee. He was killed by APD.

Protesters say they want a change.

"We all want to be treated right. But it's very difficult and hard when you have all kinds of stigmas around you," Delia Fortune said.

"Incidents like Bishar Hassan show why we need body-worn cameras on all police officers and why we need a policy with automatic release of footage," Emily Kloc said.

"I think that it's up to citizens to hold power structures accountable, and I don't think enough people do that these days," Murat Demir said.

The family is still seeking justice for the family members, and it has been so stressful that their mother has suffered two strokes since Bishar's death.

Regarding the current contract for police body cameras -- the assembly pressed pause Tuesday night.

The Anchorage Assembly voted to postpone a roughly $6 million contract to Axon for body cameras for the police department.