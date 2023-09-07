ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - If there's one thing parents know -- it's how confusing car seats and boosters can be.
But worry not -- you can have yours checked for free.
On Friday, certified child passenger safety technicians will be at the Providence Center for Child Development in Anchorage, checking the installation of car seats and booster seats.
The event runs from 3:30 to 5:30, and everyone is welcome. Bring your kids and your car -- but leave your pets at home.
No appointments are needed. They'll be able to identify any issues and fix car seats on the spot.
