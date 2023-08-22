ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - As the search and rescue efforts continue on the island of Maui, the Alaska Red Cross sent over its first volunteer Tuesday.

The American Red Cross of Alaska is sending one of its own to help aid those devastated by the wildfires that occurred in Maui. Marian Green is the volunteer. Determined to help in any way possible.

"This is my fourth deployment. I've been to hurricane disasters. South Carolina, Florida and North Carolina," Green said.

Being an Alaska native, this particular deployment means a lot to her.

"I have empathy for fellow indigenous people like native Hawaiians. You know. And we're connected to our lands," Green said.

Green has been to Maui before but never thought she'd be returning for anything like this.

"I'm heartsick for the people because I understand, as tribal people, indigenous people, we identify ourselves with our lands," Green said.

This deployment is also longer than usual, with it being three weeks instead of two, something she is prepared for. The fires have claimed about 115 lives, with many more missing, authorities said.