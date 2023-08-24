GEORGIA (Your Alaska Link) - A driving force behind the formation of our parent company, Coastal Television Broadcasting Group, has passed away. We remember Lonnie Fielder and his life, well-lived.

William Alonnie Fielder Jr., affectionately known as Lonnie, was born in August of 1937 in Thomasville, Georgia.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather – he resided in North Georgia until his passing late last week at the age of 85.

Along with his contributions to Coastal Television, Lonnie had a rewarding 26-year career developing and evaluating Night Vision Equipment for the U.S. Army.

Lonnie served as Project Coordinator for the US Army Development and Engineering Center. He spent two decades as “Commodity Manager Night Vision” with Training and Doctrine Command. Lonnie also worked as the TOW Missile System project manager's representative – conducting the TOW service test leading to production and fielding.

Lonnie worked at the highest levels of the Infantry Center Command Structure, where his work was a calling, not a job.

At his well-deserved retirement -- hosted by General Jay Hendrix -- Lonnie was presented the Order of Saint Maurice Award, Civis, by the National Infantry Association.

Throughout Lonnie’s life – his passion for service was evident.

In addition to his work with the Army, he spent four years in the Air Force – a courageous act that demonstrated his unwavering dedication to his country.

Lonnie was also a keen trumpet player, with a deep love for jazz music. But ultimately, Lonnie's family was the cornerstone of his life.

And his loving and generous nature will be remembered by all who knew him.