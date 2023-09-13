Rep. Peltola's husband dies in plane crash

ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - There are a lot of heavy hearts in Washington, D.C., and Alaska over the tragic news of the plane crash that killed the husband of Congresswoman Mary Peltola.

We learned first thing Wednesday morning that Gene “Buzzy” Peltola was killed when a small plane crashed in remote Alaska.

The FAA held a press conference today about the crash -- and said their investigation is in full swing.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the mountainous region of St. Mary's, about 100 miles northwest of Bethel, in western Alaska. Multiple agencies are now working to determine what happened.

The NTSB is investigating the crash of the Piper PA-18 superplane that went down near Saint Mary's, Alaska. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center received the emergency transmitter signal around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

"The pilot flew a hunter and the hunter's equipment to a remote location 64 miles northeast of Saint Mary's, Alaska," Jennifer Homendy, NTSB chair, said.

The circumstances surrounding the cause are unknown at the moment.

"The plane appears to have crashed on departure. The pilot was the only person on board," Homendy said.

In a statement, Governor Mike Dunleavy shared his thoughts and prayers: "He was smart, funny, hardworking, and one of those guys you just enjoyed meeting up with."

The Alaska Federation of Natives also shared their thoughts, saying, "AFN is saddened to hear the passing of Gene Buzzy. Peltola Jr. His work and legacy will always be remembered."

And finally, a statement from Peltola's office said, "Family was most important to him. He was devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family and friends, and simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family's loss."