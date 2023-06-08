ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) -Alaska's high suicide rate among soldiers appears to be coming down.
USA Today reports there were seven suicides involving soldiers in Alaska in 2020. There were 17 in 2021. In 2022 the number began to drop, thanks to additional efforts to address suicide on military bases.
So far this year, there has been one suspected suicide. Suicide prevention efforts on military bases have increased dramatically.
That includes public service announcements.
The efforts are focused on reducing the stigma of seeking help, identifying troops who thrive in wintry climates, and improving living conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.