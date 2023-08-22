ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Rural Alaska is about to be more connected.

The USDA has announced nearly $100 million will be spent to connect rural Alaskans to affordable, high-speed internet.

The project will include three parts.

Bush-Tell, Inc. will connect nearly 700 people, 38 businesses, and seven educational facilities in the Yukon-Koyukuk Delta. It includes the villages of Aniak, Upper and Lower Kalskag, Crooked Creek, Red Devil, Sleetmute, Stony River, Holy Cross, Anvik, Shageluk, and Grayling.

Unicorn Incorporated will connect nearly 1500 people, 22 businesses, and two educational facilities across the Kusilvak census area.

The Cordova telephone cooperative will connect 28 people, eight businesses, and one educational facility in the Hoonah-Angoon census area.

“It’s not just about what is it that these communities are getting out of this investment… what is the rest of the world getting from having these unique people connected to the Internet, and able to tell their stories,” Rep. Mary Peltola, (D) Alaska, said.

The project is part of President Biden's "Investing in America" agenda under the bipartisan infrastructure law.