ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - As homelessness continues to be a topic of discussion, one homeless camp appears to be seeing an uptick in crime. During coverage of this story, Your Alaska Link was forced to leave the camp for safety when gunshots started going off.

At Third Avenue and Ingra Street, there's been an increase in police activity at the homeless camp, which is right behind me. People in the neighborhood or concerned.

Last week's Anchorage Police Department call log shows there were at least 32 calls regarding the homeless camp. Calls ranged from disturbances to welfare checks to misconduct, using a weapon.

When viewing the community call log from July to August, there has been an increase in crimes such as theft and aggravated assault.

"We will continue to respond to calls for service at Third and Ingra. The way we do for any location within our jurisdiction," APD said in a statement.

People in the neighborhood are worried about their safety.

"Been here for three years, and we never really had plans on moving. But at this rate, we don't want to be here any longer than we have to if this is what we're going to have to contend with," Veronica Pardo said.

"And they actually walk up into my driveway almost to the back side of the fence back there. And I've got a couple of people looking in my window," Willie Brown Jr. said.

"I'm not worried about my safety. I'm good. But my family, when I'm not here, yes, I am concerned," Thomas Thomas said.

"There is no accountability. We have total lawless enclave right there. And each one of these homeless camps are exactly the same thing," Richard Shafer said.

Neighbors tell Your Alaska Link that they have heard gunshots at night. While at the homeless camp on Third Avenue and Ingra Street, Your Alaska Link heard gunshots, prompting us to come to the Anchorage Police Department. We attempted to follow up with the police report, but there was no one available to help.

In a statement, Mayor Dave Bronson says the encampment is closely monitored by the Anchorage Health Department and Parks and Rec staff and security guards who patrol on site 24/7 and are trained to report all crime-related activities to APD.

Bronson says the focus is now a cold weather shelter and continuing to work with APD to monitor the homeless camp at Third and Ingra.