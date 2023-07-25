NEAR ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - You may have noticed a significant change if you've visited one of Alaska's State Parks lately.
Chugach State Park visitors will now use a new system to pay for parking electronically. The days of dropping your cash in a brown metal box are over.
Work remains underway to replace all the old iron rangers with the new machines at state parks across Alaska. Annual passes are available at REI if you'd rather avoid pay stations altogether.
