ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman took part in a round table in Mountain View.
It focused on small businesses owned by black, indigenous, and people of color in our state and their unique challenges.
"I think a lot about first-generation immigrants like my parents, who came here and you know, going through a loan application process, there are many challenges," Eugene Cho with Partners Digital Marketing said.
"I think it was good to share the challenges that our community struggles with, especially our BIPOC community. And it's good to hear what they're currently working on to maybe bridge the gap," Tafilisaunoa Toleafoa with Pacific Community of Alaska said.
Coincidentally, while here in Anchorage, the SBA is celebrating its 70th anniversary. So those who attended the round table in Anchorage also got treated to some ice cream cake.
