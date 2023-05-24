ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Summer has begun for kids in Anchorage. Tuesday marked ASD's last official day of the academic year. It was a cause for celebration here at Oceanview Elementary. The kids took part in a special end-of-year parade followed by a little party.
School's out for summer in ASD
- By Your Alaska Link staff
-
- Updated
