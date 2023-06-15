SCOTUS rules to maintain Indian Child Welfare Act

ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday tries to keep Native American children with Native American families.
The seven-justice majority decided to leave in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act which gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native Children.
Tribal leaders have backed the law to preserve their families, traditions and cultures.
Before the Indian Child Welfare Act, between 25 percent and 35 percent of Native American children were being taken from their homes and placed with adoptive families, in foster care or in institutions.
Most were placed with white families or in boarding schools in an attempt to assimilate them.
The decision impacts the 228 federally recognized tribes living in Alaska, which makes up about 22-percent of the state's population.
Alaska Federation of Natives President Julie Kitka released this statement today that reads, “Like most Alaska Native and American Indian tribes from across the country, we have been anxiously awaiting this decision. The wait is over, and the victory is ours. Our ways of life will continue through our children.”