ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Family and friends gather at University Park to search for their missing loved one.

APD reports a 21-year-old Asian American named Saria Barney Hildebrand was last seen this past Sunday.

"This would be a good place to come and see if anyone recognizes her or remembered her dogs or see if there's any evidence of her being in this space," Meredith Barney, Hildebrand's mother said.

"Mostly to spread the word to people that would maybe know or care about her so that we can continue to get the message out that she's missing and that we're looking for her," Brittany Monson, Hildebrand's aunt said.

Hildebrand was last seen wearing all-black clothes, shoes and a black cross-body bag. Her mom tries to remain calm.

"I'm just trying to remind myself that she's a really good kid, that she's here. She came up here to look further. Her future, but she wasn't struggling with anything," Meredith Barney said.

Hildebrand is very close to her family.

"So to say to her, like, 'I love you.' You come home and there's so many people looking for you," Meredith Barney said.

"She's the family member that everybody feels close and cozy with, and we love her so much," Monson said.

APD encourages anyone with information about Saria Barney Hildebrand’s whereabouts to contact them at 907-786-8900, option 0.