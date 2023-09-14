Sen. Murkowski weighs in on possible shutdown, ANWR

WASHINGTON (Your Alaska Link) - Your Alaska Link spoke with U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski before Tuesday’s tragic plane crash that took the life of Gene Peltola Jr., the husband of Congresswoman Mary Peltola.
We started our conversation with the senior senator with one of the big issues facing the country right now: the federal government's possible shutdown. Congress has to develop a spending plan to keep the government operating by October 1.
“I am becoming increasingly concerned about our ability to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month. There is so much that is at play right now,” Sen. Murkowski said. “There are some who will suggest it doesn't matter. Maybe if we shut down the government, maybe it doesn't cost us so much money. Do not believe that, because that is not true.”
Senator Murkowski is hopeful that her colleagues in Congress will put their differences aside and act in the country's best interest to prevent a government shutdown.
Our next topic is the recent cancellation of the first round of oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. She shares the outrage of our other U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, over the move by the Biden administration.
“My read of what they did was a very hypocritical act, one that I believe was unlawful. I think you will see the state of Alaska challenge this in court through their litigation. But I think it's a shame and unfortunate that Alaska should have to do that at all. We passed it into law. It was signed into law. And this administration has chosen to disregard the law,” Sen. Murkowski said.