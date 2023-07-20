PALMER (Your Alaska Link) - An old staple at the Alaska State Fairgrounds is getting quite a facelift. Construction is underway on the new and improved Sluicebox.

For over 40 years, Sluicebox has been an iconic landmark for the Alaska State Fair. The building was first used for agriculture and then became known as a beer hall.

"And from then on, it was its legend grew as a place for fairgoers to come and enjoy friends and family and listen to music and drink beer and just enjoy what it's all great about the state fair and about living here in the valley, in the state of Alaska," Jeff Curtis, the CEO of the Alaska State Fair.

The building's age, combined with last year's heavy snowfall, caused the crack to one of its support beams on the roof.

"Decision made by the board to try to retrofit it or ultimately tear it down. And it was just a far more feasible plan to tear down and then create new opportunities," Curtis said.

The building will provide a bigger space for all to enjoy.

"This new structure is twice the square footage of the old Sluicebox, so giving the fair more versatility by still giving the sub right, that same core purpose is a great place to enjoy time. And it's a there's a strata covered structure to get out of the out of the weather if need be, but at the same time, still keep that same atmosphere," Curtis said.

People can expect a bit of the old with something new. Memorabilia from the old Sluicebox will be added to the walls of the new one. There will still be great local music.

"And the difference is that it's going to be in a larger structure and we're going to have a lot more people to come in and enjoy the joy, the experience," Curtis said.

Doors to the new Sluicebox will open on the first day of the state fair.