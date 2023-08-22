ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman is the latest U.S. official to take a tour across Alaska. In addition to Anchorage, Guzman plans to visit Bome. Monday, she was in Ketchikan.
Guzman attended Tuesday's meeting with Anchorage business owners. Tuesday's roundtable focused on the continuing growth of small businesses.
Since January of 2021, more than 13 million new small business applications have been filed nationwide. More than 20,000 of them were filed in Alaska alone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.